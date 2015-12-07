Hey girl. Ryan Gosling might just be the sweetest boyfriend ever.
The Big Short actor recently opened up about life with his longtime partner Eva Mendes. The pair are typically pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, but this interview was downright gushy.
"I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with," Gosling said of Mendes in Hello! magazine. He also added that what he looks for in a woman is simple — that she happens to be Eva Mendes. "There's nothing else I'm looking for."
Pretty sweet, right? It sounds like those two have a good thing going. And not just on the coupledom front, either. The two are looking forward to celebrating the holidays with their little girl, Esmeralda, who turned one in September of this year.
"This will be our first Christmas where [Esmeralda is] sort of taking it all in, so that’s exciting,” Gosling said, adding that parenting hasn't turned out to be "rocket science." But it has given him a reason to own that Feminist Ryan Gosling meme.
"I grew up with strong women and the amount of them grows exponentially as time goes on, in my world," he said last summer. "It's not a conscious thing. I didn't make those [memes], you know? It's not by design. But I do have a little girl now and it's important to me."
Pretty swoon-worthy, right?
The Big Short actor recently opened up about life with his longtime partner Eva Mendes. The pair are typically pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, but this interview was downright gushy.
"I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with," Gosling said of Mendes in Hello! magazine. He also added that what he looks for in a woman is simple — that she happens to be Eva Mendes. "There's nothing else I'm looking for."
Pretty sweet, right? It sounds like those two have a good thing going. And not just on the coupledom front, either. The two are looking forward to celebrating the holidays with their little girl, Esmeralda, who turned one in September of this year.
"This will be our first Christmas where [Esmeralda is] sort of taking it all in, so that’s exciting,” Gosling said, adding that parenting hasn't turned out to be "rocket science." But it has given him a reason to own that Feminist Ryan Gosling meme.
"I grew up with strong women and the amount of them grows exponentially as time goes on, in my world," he said last summer. "It's not a conscious thing. I didn't make those [memes], you know? It's not by design. But I do have a little girl now and it's important to me."
Pretty swoon-worthy, right?
Advertisement