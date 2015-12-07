Amy Schumer Made A Hanukkah Video When She Was A Kid & It's Adorable

You don't need to celebrate Hanukkah to enjoy Amy Schumer's special gift in honor of the holiday. The celebrations started last night, inspiring the comedian to share a throwback video that, no lie, we've been watching on repeat ever since.
Below is Schumer, as a little girl, singing a song about Hanukkah. Somewhere along the way she picked up some mad tambourine skills and a knack for Hall & Oates-style clapping.
Tell us you're not totally charmed. Clearly, Schumer was born to be a star. We can only hope this is just the first in an eight-part series of embarrassing but adorable childhood videos. Can we put in a request for "I Have a Little Dreidel"?
OPENER IMAGE: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX Shutterstock.
