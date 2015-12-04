Adriana Lima visited Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, where host Andy Cohen asked the supermodel whether or not she's ever, uh, hung out with Justin Bieber. If you think that query should've been met with an epic eye roll, don't worry, you're not the only one. In fact, that's exactly how Lima reacted.
Lima — who guested on WWHL alongside Padma Lakshmi (apparently the theme of Thursday night's episode was unfathomably beautiful women) — served up the ultimate Bieber quip in response to those romance rumors.
"Anybody below 6'7"...you know what I call them? Friends," Lima told Cohen. ZIIIIIIIING.
While Lakshmi joked that the pop star certainly wouldn't mind the view standing by Lima's side, the 5-foot-10 Brazilian model definitely had no interest in that scenario. (Poor Biebs, he's both too young and too short as a possible suitor this week.)
Watch the full clip, below.
