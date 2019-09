Adriana Lima visited Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, where host Andy Cohen asked the supermodel whether or not she's ever, uh, hung out with Justin Bieber . If you think that query should've been met with an epic eye roll, don't worry, you're not the only one. In fact, that's exactly how Lima reacted.Lima — who guested on WWHL alongside Padma Lakshmi (apparently the theme of Thursday night's episode was unfathomably beautiful women) — served up the ultimate Bieber quip in response to those romance rumors."Anybody below 6'7"...you know what I call them? Friends," Lima told Cohen. ZIIIIIIIING.While Lakshmi joked that the pop star certainly wouldn't mind the view standing by Lima's side, the 5-foot-10 Brazilian model definitely had no interest in that scenario. (Poor Biebs, he's both too young and too short as a possible suitor this week.)Watch the full clip, below.