Vampires Diaries star Kayla Ewell tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Tanner Novlan recently. Congratulations to the happy couple on their nuptials!
But also, can we get a round of applause for their wedding video? It's pretty impressive.
We've seen some amazing ones in our day (we're talking to you, Lauren Conrad), but this is some next-level stuff. It could basically be a feature film. The arc! The music! The voiceover! The title! Magical.
No need to take our word for it: Watch the recap of their special day for yourself. And don't forget to file it away for future wedding research. Don't even try to pretend you don't have that private Pinterest page. We're on to you.
