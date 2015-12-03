Billboard has named Lady Gaga its Woman of the Year — and the "Applause" singer wants the world to know that it's no coincidence this might have been her best one yet.
"This is the year I did what I wanted instead of trying to keep up with what I thought everyone else wanted from me," she said in an in-depth interview with the mag. It's also the last year the talented songstress will spend as a twentysomething.
“My birthday is in March, so these are the last moments of my 20s," the singer, who also stars in American Horror Story: Hotel, continued. "I already mourned that in a way."
But mourn as she might, Gaga made a good point about how the perception of women changes after they hit the big 3-0 — and why that's super lame. "Why is it that we’re disposing of people once they pass that mark?" she posed to Billboard. "It’s suddenly, ‘You’re an old woman.’"
Make no mistake, though: Lady Gaga may age, but she does not get old.
"I’m not fucking old. I’m more sexual and powerful and intelligent and on my shit than I’ve ever been," she declared. "Women in music, they feel like they need to fucking sell everything to be a star. It’s so sad. I want to explode as I go into my 30s."
Duly noted. From her birthday onward, we're done calling the Grammy-winner a star: She'll officially be dubbed a supernova. Which, frankly, seems like a better fit for Gaga, anyway. She's special like that.
"This is the year I did what I wanted instead of trying to keep up with what I thought everyone else wanted from me," she said in an in-depth interview with the mag. It's also the last year the talented songstress will spend as a twentysomething.
“My birthday is in March, so these are the last moments of my 20s," the singer, who also stars in American Horror Story: Hotel, continued. "I already mourned that in a way."
But mourn as she might, Gaga made a good point about how the perception of women changes after they hit the big 3-0 — and why that's super lame. "Why is it that we’re disposing of people once they pass that mark?" she posed to Billboard. "It’s suddenly, ‘You’re an old woman.’"
Make no mistake, though: Lady Gaga may age, but she does not get old.
"I’m not fucking old. I’m more sexual and powerful and intelligent and on my shit than I’ve ever been," she declared. "Women in music, they feel like they need to fucking sell everything to be a star. It’s so sad. I want to explode as I go into my 30s."
Duly noted. From her birthday onward, we're done calling the Grammy-winner a star: She'll officially be dubbed a supernova. Which, frankly, seems like a better fit for Gaga, anyway. She's special like that.
OPENER IMAGE: Beretta/Sims/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement