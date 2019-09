“There are simply too many outright lies and fabrications in the blog to address individually, but [the writer's] 'opinion' has apparently been taken by many as ‘fact’,” he was quoted as saying by The Dothan Eagle . Parrish told the press that the leaked documents had been redacted in such a way as to promote an agenda, and that the specific allegation presented in said documents had been dealt with at the time.He also stated that his involvement with the Sons of Confederate Veterans, documented in a photograph of him and others standing before a rebel flag, was a demonstration of his enthusiasm for history and pride in ancestors who had fought in the Civil War.This story was originally published on December 2, 2015.Whistle-blowers in the police department of Dothan, AL, have leaked to the press evidence that multiple law-enforcement officers spent nearly two decades planting drugs and weapons on young Black men, resulting in nearly a thousand wrongful convictions and years in prison for innocent men. The district attorney who prosecuted the cases is also implicated.Documents given to the Alabama Justice Project and shared with The Henry County Report show internal complaints that allege officers were carrying drugs with the intent to plant them on suspects. The accusations are appalling. One complaint from 1999 claimed that three different officers saw one officer with a bag of marijuana and heard comments implying that he intended to plant it on someone. Another allegation in the same complaint says the officer “recovered cocaine” that his partner did not believe to belong to the suspect being arrested.All of the cases involving potentially planted drugs and weapons were prosecuted by the district attorney, Doug Valeska, without informing the defendants or their lawyers of the allegations. Valeska, together with Police Chief John White, is also accused of helping to quash the internal investigations. A November 1999 letter from White to the city manager denied flatly that any allegations about planting drugs had even been made.