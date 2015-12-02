Picture this: A romantic evening. You made dinner, your significant other is on their way, and you can’t think of anything more perfect than a night of Netflix and chill with the one you love.
Only one problem: You made a beautiful piecaken but have no idea how to incorporate your SO’s favorite food (in this scenario it’s Pringles — bear with us) into the ambience. There’s no way to bring in a potato-based snack food without ruining your carefully curated dinner vibe.
What a conundrum!
Until now. The mad geniuses at Kellogg’s will now offer “The Pringles Scented Candle.” It comes in three flavors: Pigs in Blankets, Cheesy Cheese, and Texas BBQ. Pringles promises that, “Powerful odours accurately recreate the smells of the savoury crisps.”
Only 500 candles have been produced, and they’re so far only in the UK, but pending a customer survey they could be entering a wider market.
A Pringles spokesperson said, “The candles are particularly pungent, so we might need to scale back on the odour before unleashing them on a mass scale next year.”
Firmly disagree. If anything, these potato-chip-inspired scented candles should smell way stronger. I want to never smell anything but Pringles ever again.
