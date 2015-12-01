Friends stars: They're just like us. At least in the sense that they get all psyched up about high school reunions.
Matt LeBlanc attended his own 30th anniversary event over the weekend. He graduated in 1985 from Newton North High School in Massachusetts — and from the flurry of social media posts, it seems like the star had a blast returning to the past.
Apparently, he was a little nervous going in, though. (It's okay, Matt LeBlanc. We totally get it.) "High school reunion tonight. Yikes. Should be a blast to see everyone. I hope," he tweeted, later adding, "30 years. I'm 1000 years old. Hahaha."
According to the photos he snapped from the gathering, it looks like everything turned out just fine. Of course, the actor ended up fielding the same question over and over again throughout the night — so many times that he ended up sharing his response on social media. We doubt that it helped, though.
"Ok, to everyone who's asked 'how I'm doin?'" the 48-year-old wrote, "I'm doing good. Thanks for asking." Duly noted.
High school reunion tonight. Yikes. Should be a blast to see everyone. I hope.— Matt LeBlanc (@Matt_LeBlanc) November 27, 2015
Had a blast. Great to see so many old friends. No pun intended. HahahaPosted by Matt LeBlanc on Saturday, November 28, 2015
Ok , to everyone who's asked "how I'm doin?" I'm doing good. Thanks for asking. 😉— Matt LeBlanc (@Matt_LeBlanc) November 27, 2015
