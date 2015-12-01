It was a Thursday night on the streets of Ramallah, in the West Bank. Everyone was out on the streets. The boys were revving up the engines on their souped-up BMWs and Fiats, showing off new tricks. Noor Daoud got caught up in the frenzy and excitement in the air and jumped into her own car to try her hand at some tricks of her own.



"That’s when Khaled Quaddoura, the founder of the Palestinian Motor Sports and Motorcycle Foundation, saw me. And next thing I know, I’m one of the first female car racers in Palestine," 24-year-old Daoud told Refinery29.



Almost six years later, Daoud is a member of the Speed Sisters, the first all-female car racing team in the Arab world. Founded in 2010, the team consists of drivers Marah Zahalka, Mona Ali, Betty Saadeh, and Noor Dauod. It is managed by Maysoon Jayyusi.



The women race against other teams in the West Bank in autocross car races organized by the Palestinian Motor Sports and Motorcycle Foundation. Every year, they also compete against each other for the title of "fastest woman."

