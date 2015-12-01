Is there a librarian in the house? With December’s outspoken starmap, people are getting read left and right. Until the 21st, the sun swirls through Sagittarius, with Mercury and Saturn riding shotgun along the way. There’s something liberating about just calling it like we see it. But that’s no excuse for bashing ‘em with the truth hammer. Thankfully, Mars hangs in diplomatic Libra all month, reminding us to use filters, too. Cross-cultural relationships thrive under this starmap — and couldn’t we all use some of that #LoveWins energy right about now?
On the 21st, the sun moves on to traditional Capricorn, calling us all back to the heart and home. And with a full moon in cozy Cancer on the 25th, the family bonding will be epic. On the 30th, Venus zips into globetrotting Sagittarius, sanctioning playful and romantic adventures for NYE. Pack those suitcases and go pucker up in a new port as the confetti rains down.
