It's been a big year for Kylie Jenner, and it looks like the 18-year-old already has a running head start on 2016. On Tuesday, the reality star posted images of her Elle U.K. cover shoot for the magazine's February issue, which hits newsstands January 1.
The shoot was apparently inspired by the '90s — as Jenner notes in a video promoting the issue, she's "barely" a '90s baby, since she was born in 1997.
In line with the feature's '90s bent, Elle U.K. asks Jenner about Friends. In the promo video, Jenner makes a face that can only be described as pure disgust. "I don't watch Friends," she says dismissively, as though Friends were the Big Bang Theory of the '90s. (Was it??)
But since Kylie is also a millennial, the mag asks her which emoji best represents her. "If I was an emoji, I would probably be the smiley face turned upside down," Jenner says.
Elle U.K.'s full interview with Jenner will be released later this week. In the meantime, check out the previews photos that Jenner and the magazine posted from the shoot, below.
#FIRSTLOOK: @kyliejenner is the ELLE UK February #coverstar In her first intimate conversation with a British magazine #KylieJenner gets candid with ELLE about growing up as part of the most famous family in the world, dealing with bullies with the help of #JustinBieber, her relationship with dad, #CaitlynJenner, and her plans to give up fame. Read the full interview in ELLE’s February issue on sale 1 January. As part of the 90s inspired fashion shoot, ELLE brings Kylie together with male model of the moment @luckybsmith like you’ve never seen them before. Join the conversation at #ELLExKylie. Photography by #JanWelters, fashion by @amcelle. Kylie wears @Dior on the cover. Interview by @elizabday. Film by Joy Collective.
