Russell Crowe Vents About Airline's Hoverboard Ban



The airline responded with information about its safety policy.



"Hi Russell, due to safety concerns over the lithium ion batteries in hoverboards, these have been banned on all major Australian airlines and many around the world," Virgin Australia replied over Twitter. "We're sorry you were not aware of this prior to check-in today."



The airline later added, "This information is outlined in the Dangerous Goods section in the booking confirmation and check-in reminder emails you will have received. We have also communicated this on Facebook and Twitter, as well as through the media. We understand your frustration, however please appreciate that safety is our number-one priority."



In other words, tough luck, Maximus. Crowe also failed to get much support from other Twitter users, prompting this world's-tiniest-violin exchange.



