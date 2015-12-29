Russell Crowe Vents About Airline's Hoverboard Ban

"At my signal, unleash hell," indeed.
Russell Crowe has a reputation for being a hothead, but thankfully he's evolved from throwing phones to firing off a series of angry tweets. We can't confirm that no Virgin Australian employees were harmed in the process, however.
The Oscar-winner flipped his lid when the airline refused to allow him and his family onboard with his sons' hoverboards in tow. The boards have been deemed a safety risk by several major airlines, due to concerns over the devices' batteries. News of the ban has made headlines the world over, but it seems the actor didn't get the memo. He did, however, get mad.
Ridiculous @VirginAustralia. No Segway boards as luggage? Too late to tell us at airport.Kids and I offloaded. Goodbye Virgin. Never again.— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 29, 2015
.@VirginAustralia I'm awaiting your reply, where is your duty of responsibility in this? Why not tell me when I am booking my ticket?— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 29, 2015
The airline responded with information about its safety policy.
"Hi Russell, due to safety concerns over the lithium ion batteries in hoverboards, these have been banned on all major Australian airlines and many around the world," Virgin Australia replied over Twitter. "We're sorry you were not aware of this prior to check-in today."
The airline later added, "This information is outlined in the Dangerous Goods section in the booking confirmation and check-in reminder emails you will have received. We have also communicated this on Facebook and Twitter, as well as through the media. We understand your frustration, however please appreciate that safety is our number-one priority."
In other words, tough luck, Maximus. Crowe also failed to get much support from other Twitter users, prompting this world's-tiniest-violin exchange.
.@joelcreasey @VirginAustralia I'm a father Joel, with two kids at an airport , trying to start our holiday.— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 29, 2015
Oh, and don't overlook this priceless comment.
@VirginAustralia @russellcrowe In other news 'Russell Crowe's Exploding Hoverboard' is my new band name.— Rae Earl (@RaeEarl) December 29, 2015
