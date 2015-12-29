When you're the daughter of Buffy, it's pretty much preordained that you're going to be a strong, powerful, and all-around kick-butt girl. Charlotte Grace, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr., is proof that fearlessness and talent runs in the family. The evidence is clear in a recent Instagram photo posted by her proud mama.
During a visit to Disneyland, young Charlotte Grace got to participate in a Star Wars light saber battle, which is cool in and of itself. It's even cooler when you consider that her mom provides the voice for the Seventh Sister in the animated series Star Wars Rebels.
Charlotte Grace looks like a total natural as a Jedi-in-training. We bet Rey would be just as inspired as SMG was.
As the actress put it simply in the caption, "Dreams do come true."
Check out the adorable like-mother-like-daughter photo, below.
