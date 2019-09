Jenna Busch of Legion of Leia noticed Rey's absence when the writer was shopping at Target. As Busch noted, this is far from a one-time problem. "Hasbro, what are you doing? What are you freaking doing?" Busch wrote. "Did you not hear us when we asked why Gamora wasn’t part of the Guardians of the Galaxy team? When there was a national campaign to get her on shirts and lunch boxes? Remember #WheresGamora? Oh, and then again when you decided to leave Black Widow out of all the Avengerssets? When you replaced her in a toy based on her own scene? " Sure enough, the site Heroic Girls further detailed the repeated, conspicuous lack of female characters in sets carried at Target. People are now protesting with the hashtag #WheresRey This may be just one product, but the resulting frustration is indicative of a larger problem. Back in 2014, the Disney Store's official Twitter account cheerily responded to a perturbed costumer that there were "no plans for Leia products." Disney later announced it would rectify the situation, but the sting lingered.It's clear that women are a big part of The Force Awakens. Just this week, Entertainment Weekly reported that Leia is no longer called "Princess," and instead goes by "General." We can't wait to see Rey be heroic and Phasma evil. It looks like the movie isn't treating women as second-class citizens, so why doesn't the merchandise reflect that?Refinery29 has reached out to Target, Hasbro, and Disney for comment.