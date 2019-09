And luckily, despite the complications, the process worked — the couple now has a pair of typical puppies. "They are lively when awake but sleep a lot! And are both very greedy!" Jacques wrote.Chance and Shadow are expected to stay in South Korea until they are seven months old. Until then, the couple will have to travel back and forth from Yorkshire to Seoul to see them. "We will be making as many trips as possible to ensure we can bond with the puppies and their mothers, who we are also hoping to adopt," Jacques wrote.Still, there is an ethical dilemma with cloning. The E.U. Parliament just voted to ban the cloning of farm animals in September (past research has shown that most cloned animals end up with health issues). But after witnessing some procedures at the lab, and the good condition of the lab where the animals were kept, Jacques and Remde were convinced they'd done the right thing.To combat the potential controversy, however, the two asked a friend to create a social media campaign to tell their side of the story. Now there's a Vine video and multiple Twitter accounts — @WeLovedDylan @ChanceIsMyTwin , and @ShadowIsMyTwin — to inform dog lovers of what is possible.Although the cloned dogs won't be exactly the same as their genetic doppelgänger, Dylan. Environmental cues might affect behaviors, and the nature versus nurture debate could be played out in interesting ways in the next year or so. But ultimately, the couple is happy with their decision."We have gone down this route out of love," Jacques wrote. "Our love for dogs, my love for Dylan, and Richard's love for me."