In 2013, 8-year-old Safyre Terry lost her father, sister, and brothers in a tragic fire. An arsonist set fire to the stairwell in Terry's apartment building in Schenectady, New York, and the fire killed her family members. Terry suffered severe burns and lost a hand and foot in the fire.
This holiday season, Terry's aunt and legal guardian, Liz Dolder, used Facebook to solicit thousands of holiday cards for Terry. But holiday cards from strangers weren't the only gifts Terry has received this season.
Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and the Obama family all sent care packages this season. "You are such an incredible inspiration. Have a beautiful holiday," read Beyoncé's handwritten card. The Obamas sent their own handwritten card to Terry.
Katy Perry sent Terry a handwritten card, too. She also sent DVDs of her Prismatic tour and her film, Part of Me; a hoodie, backpack, iPhone case, and a purse in her care package for the girl. For her part, Terry looks like she couldn't be happier about all the gifts she received.
