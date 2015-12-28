We can only wish we'd look this cute when someone comes into the room with a plate of cupcakes. Photographer Christian Vieler has captured the looks of wonder, anticipation, and determination on his subjects' faces as they're tossed scrumptious treats. And it's okay that their mouths go wobbly and their eyes all bulgy in the process, because his subjects are dogs.
Vieler, who posts many of his portraits on his site FotosFreiSchnauze.de and on social media, started experimenting with canine subjects when he got a new camera in 2012, according to a rep from his photo agency. As anyone who's tried to capture a pic of their mutt for Instagram can attest, it's not as simple as pointing and shooting. This guy's got some skills.
"Every shoot I am looking for that specific moment when the dog is looking as cute or funny as they can be," Vieler said in an email, sent through the agency. "When I meet my clients — the dogs — I don't know where the journey will end. So I have to master the challenge of what to do and when to do it in order to get the best results out of the day. For me, it's all about the moments when the dogs are trying to catch the food. That cannot be seen without the power of freezing motion — dog's faces with magnificent lineaments, telling us stories of panic, desire and joy."
And the result is nothing but joy for us, too.
Vieler, who posts many of his portraits on his site FotosFreiSchnauze.de and on social media, started experimenting with canine subjects when he got a new camera in 2012, according to a rep from his photo agency. As anyone who's tried to capture a pic of their mutt for Instagram can attest, it's not as simple as pointing and shooting. This guy's got some skills.
"Every shoot I am looking for that specific moment when the dog is looking as cute or funny as they can be," Vieler said in an email, sent through the agency. "When I meet my clients — the dogs — I don't know where the journey will end. So I have to master the challenge of what to do and when to do it in order to get the best results out of the day. For me, it's all about the moments when the dogs are trying to catch the food. That cannot be seen without the power of freezing motion — dog's faces with magnificent lineaments, telling us stories of panic, desire and joy."
And the result is nothing but joy for us, too.