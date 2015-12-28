After putting her feud with Erykah Badu to bed earlier this month, it looks like Iggy Azalea is more ready than ever for the new year — one focused on music, not drama. During a Twitter Q&A with fans on Monday, the rapper released a 23-second clip of new music. The video shows Azalea jamming out to her own unreleased song in front of her bathroom mirror. The quick preview is part of the outro from the track "Team" on her upcoming album Digital Distortion. The snippet "might answer some Qs about the direction of sound," Azalea tweeted.
"Team" will be the lead single on her sophomore album, which is expected to drop sometime in 2016. She said "Team" means "ive got my own back, i iam my own team [sic]." She also added that the song is "20% meaningful 70% bop 10% ratchet." It's not clear when we'll hear the song in full, though — it will not be released in January, according to the singer. However, we can expect "content, buzz songs, viral videos and other cool stuff" next month.
"Team" will be the lead single on her sophomore album, which is expected to drop sometime in 2016. She said "Team" means "ive got my own back, i iam my own team [sic]." She also added that the song is "20% meaningful 70% bop 10% ratchet." It's not clear when we'll hear the song in full, though — it will not be released in January, according to the singer. However, we can expect "content, buzz songs, viral videos and other cool stuff" next month.
@TaylorDTTT i dunno T, this outro is speaking to me and the answer sounds like a yaaaaaassssss. pic.twitter.com/NjvnSQp2Zn— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 28, 2015
Advertisement