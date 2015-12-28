Beyond that, medical understanding of the condition is still sparse. And in fact, understanding of sleep in general is still surprisingly minimal. French also says that, medically speaking, sleep paralysis had gone largely unreported until recently, leaving a lot of people under the worrying misapprehension that it is symptomatic of a disorder connected to mental illness.



But this idea is widely refuted on the basis that sleep paralysis is so common. Sufferers aren’t mad, or at least if they are, that's an entirely separate issue. The best advice French offered is to sleep in regular patterns, and avoid shift work, long-haul flights, sleeping on your back, recreational drugs, and having kids. Or go about your life as you always have, and remember that if "The Old Hag" comes knocking, you just have to try and move your little finger to break the state of paralysis.



The key, French adds, is to relax. But with relaxation becoming an ever greater challenge in waking life, it’s a task that's easier said than done.