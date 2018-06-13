Living With Sleep Paralysis

It is notoriously difficult to write or talk about dream-like or semi-conscious states, so I will begin with the basics. In its broadest definition, sleep paralysis relates to a sensation of being unable to move or speak in the moments that follow waking up, or less commonly, falling asleep. This will often take the form of being conscious and aware of one's own surroundings, without being able to move, talk, or in some cases, breathe. It can be a one-off or a regular occurrence and is noticeably exacerbated by other sleep-related medical conditions, as well as anxiety and depression. Yet people with no apparent mental health issues will commonly suffer from sleep paralysis too, with estimates varying from a third to a half of all people likely to experience its affects in one form or another at some point in their lives.