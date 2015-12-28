Brace yourself for a tough crowd if you're going to make a joke about Jesus on Christmas Day. As it happens, however, comedian Sarah Silverman is no stranger to tough crowds and controversy.
Silverman ruffled feathers when she tweeted a holiday message about Jesus being "gender-fluid." Read it and weep, folks.
MERRY CHRISTMAS! Jesus was gender fluid!
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 25, 2015
The tweet was typical Silverman, no-holds-barred fare, and it currently has nearly 2,800 favorites. Those endorsements probably aren't coming from the conservative Christian community, however. Many self-identifying Christians have taken offense and are lashing out at Silverman on social media.
At this point people don't realize #SarahSilverman is a pathetic shell of what she used to be and is desperate to stay relevant?— Carmine Sabia ✍️ (@CarmineSabia) December 26, 2015
Then there's this rather un-Christian-like tirade. Note: We're pretty sure this guy is referencing a sex toy, not a certain British singer.
Unfortunately, @SarahKSilverman, you are a real piece of shit. Take your hate and use it like a dido. On your dad. https://t.co/8svbvVXxjA— Steve Collier (@not_Collier) December 27, 2015
Actor Dax Shepard couldn't resist responding to that one.
@not_Collier @SarahKSilverman spoken just the way Jesus would want to be defended. With an aggresive, non-turning cheek.— dax shepard (@daxshepard1) December 27, 2015
Silverman did end up retweeting a message from Pope Francis, so maybe amends have been made? Or is she just saving her new material for Easter?
