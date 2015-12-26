Move over, Mickey Mouse, the Star Wars gang is coming to Disneyland — and it's forcing a lot of closures in its wake.
According to The Los Angeles Times, the Anaheim theme park is getting ready to build a new 14-acre Star Wars-themed area called — what else — "Star Wars Land" that will force a large section of the park to close.
Some attractions, like Fantasmic, the Mark Twain Riverboat, the Sailing Ship Columbia, the Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island, the Disneyland Railroad, and the Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes will be closed temporarily during the construction.
But Big Thunder Ranch in Frontierland — an attraction that includes Big Thunder Ranch Barbecue, Big Thunder Ranch petting zoo, and Big Thunder Ranch Jamboree — will permanently close on January 10, 2016.
In total, the L.A. Times says "14% of the park's attractions will be closed either permanently or temporarily in an area that represents nearly a quarter of Disneyland's 85 acres." But don't worry, Disneyland officials say the animals from the Big Thunder Ranch petting zoo have been "adopted by a Southern California family that has worked with Disney animals in the past."
News of this park-wide closure comes after Disneyland increased its price of admission. Paying more for less isn't usually a good way to drive business, but the theme park seems unfazed, claiming the addition of Star Wars is only going to increase sales. Since The Force Awakens is the biggest movie of all time, we can see the logic.
Already, Disneyland has added a few Star Wars details to current attractions, like Space Mountain, and converted an underused section in Tomorrowland into an area where park-goers can play Star Wars video games, buy merchandise, and meet characters. So expect to see a lot of little Reys running around.
If that didn't win you over, maybe you'll have fun at the Galactic Grill, an eatery that now sells Star Wars treats, like a Darth by Chocolate dessert and the Cheese 3PO Burger.
The opening date for "Star Wars Land," which will reportedly feature a full-size Millennium Falcon, has yet to be officially announced, but it's reported to be at least a year away.
According to The Los Angeles Times, the Anaheim theme park is getting ready to build a new 14-acre Star Wars-themed area called — what else — "Star Wars Land" that will force a large section of the park to close.
Some attractions, like Fantasmic, the Mark Twain Riverboat, the Sailing Ship Columbia, the Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island, the Disneyland Railroad, and the Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes will be closed temporarily during the construction.
But Big Thunder Ranch in Frontierland — an attraction that includes Big Thunder Ranch Barbecue, Big Thunder Ranch petting zoo, and Big Thunder Ranch Jamboree — will permanently close on January 10, 2016.
In total, the L.A. Times says "14% of the park's attractions will be closed either permanently or temporarily in an area that represents nearly a quarter of Disneyland's 85 acres." But don't worry, Disneyland officials say the animals from the Big Thunder Ranch petting zoo have been "adopted by a Southern California family that has worked with Disney animals in the past."
News of this park-wide closure comes after Disneyland increased its price of admission. Paying more for less isn't usually a good way to drive business, but the theme park seems unfazed, claiming the addition of Star Wars is only going to increase sales. Since The Force Awakens is the biggest movie of all time, we can see the logic.
Already, Disneyland has added a few Star Wars details to current attractions, like Space Mountain, and converted an underused section in Tomorrowland into an area where park-goers can play Star Wars video games, buy merchandise, and meet characters. So expect to see a lot of little Reys running around.
If that didn't win you over, maybe you'll have fun at the Galactic Grill, an eatery that now sells Star Wars treats, like a Darth by Chocolate dessert and the Cheese 3PO Burger.
The opening date for "Star Wars Land," which will reportedly feature a full-size Millennium Falcon, has yet to be officially announced, but it's reported to be at least a year away.
Advertisement