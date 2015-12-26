

The center, which provides food, clothing, counseling, and temporary shelter to homeless LGBT youth, confirmed the donation to Us.



"Someone from Kylie's team reached out asking what types of things the LGBT youth need this [time] of year and they have a list of things, so they sent that over," Jim Key, the center's chief marketing officer, told the magazine. "They got a message saying that someone was going to drop off a bag, and it was wonderful. Three days later Kylie's friend Victoria dropped off bags of goodies in the morning for the homeless youth that they serve."



The photo posted by the center shows off some very practical gifts — tissues, deodorant, and tube socks. Maybe there were fancier items in there, too, but it's great to see that Jenner and her people must have really listened to the needs of the place.



Naturally, even the troubled teens weren't immune to a little thrill over the connection to the famous 18-year-old.



"The staff told the homeless youth that the gifts were coming from Kylie, and they were all extremely excited because everyone knows who she is," Key said. "This kind of support is extremely meaningful to them and the social media outreach has been very helpful."