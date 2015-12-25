This holiday season has been extra special for the Daly household. Carson Daly's reps have confirmed to People that the TV host tied the knot with Siri Pinter on December 23.
The intimate ceremony was attended by the newlyweds' family, including their three children: Jackson James, Etta Jones, and London Rose. The couple has been dating for 10 years and had been engaged for the past two.
Daly, a social media correspondent for Today and the host of The Voice, first met Pinter when she worked as a writer's assistant on Last Call with Carson Daly. Pinter is currently a food contributor on Today and runs her own blog, Siriously Delicious.
The bride opted for a sleeveless lace column gown, as seen in the wedding photo she posted on Instagram yesterday. Pinter noted in the caption that it was the "best day" of her life.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
