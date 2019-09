Black Lives Matter Protesters Shut Down Mall Of America Two Days Before Christmas

On Tuesday, the mall sought a court order to prevent the planned protest, which would impede shoppers and cause businesses to lose money on one of the final days before the Christmas holiday. On Tuesday evening, a judge ruled that the protesters could not be banned as a group because Black Lives Matter is not a legal entity. However, he allowed the mall to ban three of the leaders of the protest.Demonstrators remained in the Mall of America for about an hour and a half. After leaving the mall, protesters continued on to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, where they blocked traffic and chanted, “Black lives, they matter here.”One of the organizers of the protest, Kandace Montgomery, told the Associated Press that the protest is intended to disturb commerce during the busy Christmas season. "When you disrupt their flow of capital…they actually start paying attention," she said.