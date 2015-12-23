Stacey Dash, of Fox News and Clueless fame, is known for her controversial right-wing views. But the actress and host has done something miraculous this week, finishing out 2015 on a high note.
Dash's Twitter account was reportedly hacked recently — and she didn't take it lying down. Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that the hacks were a "vulgar attempts to garner followers," according to Dash, who shared the same sentiments via Twitter.
"My account was compromised by a man I trusted, posting vulgar attempts to garner followers. My Apologies to all," she wrote on Tuesday. Apparently, the perpetrator was posting pictures to her account and then deleting them.
But instead of letting it go, the former actress — who was recently suspended from her Fox gig after saying President Obama could "give a shit" about terrorism — relayed a message for women everywhere.
“Do not be a victim," she reportedly told TMZ, adding that going to the police is what "any woman should do if she’s being harassed by a man in her life.”
We never thought we'd say it but... Preach, Stacey Dash. You definitely got that one right.
Dash's Twitter account was reportedly hacked recently — and she didn't take it lying down. Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that the hacks were a "vulgar attempts to garner followers," according to Dash, who shared the same sentiments via Twitter.
"My account was compromised by a man I trusted, posting vulgar attempts to garner followers. My Apologies to all," she wrote on Tuesday. Apparently, the perpetrator was posting pictures to her account and then deleting them.
But instead of letting it go, the former actress — who was recently suspended from her Fox gig after saying President Obama could "give a shit" about terrorism — relayed a message for women everywhere.
“Do not be a victim," she reportedly told TMZ, adding that going to the police is what "any woman should do if she’s being harassed by a man in her life.”
We never thought we'd say it but... Preach, Stacey Dash. You definitely got that one right.
Advertisement