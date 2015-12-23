It's hard to believe that Queen's megahit "Bohemian Rhapsody" is nearly half a century old. And while the classic song never goes out of style, it's still nice to see it get refreshed every now and again.



Which is exactly what the English National Ballet's lead principal dancer Erina Takahashi and first soloist James Forbat did when they choreographed a duet to the tune. As you may have already guessed: It's glorious.



On top of the gorgeous dancing, it's great to see how much fun Takahashi and Forbat seem to be having on the studio floor. Ballet can often take on a somber vibe — but this routine is peppy, poppy, and even a bit cheeky. (Though we might have liked to see a little more whimsy when it comes to the costuming. Freddie Mercury would surely approve of the homage, but the ensembles are less than a true tribute to the wild days of Queen.)



Watch the incredible performance, below.



