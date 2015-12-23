Prepare yourself. This video might legitimately bring actual tears to your eyes. We're not even being hyperbolic.



Benny is a cute pup who landed in the shelter system — and has a new home, just in time for the holidays. But when his adopted family came to pick him up, Benny was a little tentative. You can sort of see on his sweet canine face that he's a little overwhelmed and fearful of putting himself out there. Benny hangs back in his cage, his little tail wagging tentatively, until he finally becomes convinced that all of this is really happening — and then he gets super excited.



Our hearts? Officially melted. Now it's your turn.

