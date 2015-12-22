No, you're not seeing things. That really is Kris Jenner in the video below, hosting an infomercial for magic candles, which she claims are "so powerful, they will enhance your life forever." The candles are called Wicks of Wisdom. The video is really, really entertaining.
In the 28-minute promo (seriously...it is worth it) the Kardashian momager stands in front of a huge, colorful butterfly as she tells a live audience about the wonders of this $100 candle. The video even includes testimonies and a Q&A session. It was uploaded by the show's main guest, and the creator of the candles, Linda Salvin. She tells Kris that each of the four sets of candles possess a solution for a problem. The collections supposedly help with the key areas of life: "Money & Success," "Soulmate," "Health," and "Wellness." How many "Money & Success" candles do you think are burning in the Jenner house right now?
This recently unearthed footage is from some time ago, made clear by Jenner's white pinstripe power suit and huge hoop earrings. It will no doubt be added to the list of hilarious videos from Jenner's past she wishes the internet never got a hold of.
In the 28-minute promo (seriously...it is worth it) the Kardashian momager stands in front of a huge, colorful butterfly as she tells a live audience about the wonders of this $100 candle. The video even includes testimonies and a Q&A session. It was uploaded by the show's main guest, and the creator of the candles, Linda Salvin. She tells Kris that each of the four sets of candles possess a solution for a problem. The collections supposedly help with the key areas of life: "Money & Success," "Soulmate," "Health," and "Wellness." How many "Money & Success" candles do you think are burning in the Jenner house right now?
This recently unearthed footage is from some time ago, made clear by Jenner's white pinstripe power suit and huge hoop earrings. It will no doubt be added to the list of hilarious videos from Jenner's past she wishes the internet never got a hold of.
Advertisement