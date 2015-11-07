She loves her friends! After the Kardashian and Jenner girls uploaded some beautiful pictures from momanger Kris Jenner's 60th birthday party last night, we didn't think the family sharing would go on. But it has — and it's everything.



As a special gift — probably for us more than for Kris — Kylie, Kendall, Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney remade her 30th birthday song. The original video, which features a reinterpretation of Randy Newman's '80s classic "I Love L.A.," shows Kris driving around, singing about her friends and her favorite places in the city. It's style personified, for the era.



Her daughters uploaded that video, plus one of themselves singing a new version of the song updated for our modern times. Today, Kris' tastes run less towards Cheesecake Factory and more towards Nobu Malibu. Upgrade!



Watch the touching video above. As a bonus, we've got Kanye West singing happy birthday to Kris, in his own Kanye-way, from last night, below.

