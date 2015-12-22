Looking out your window on Christmas morning to find the ground covered in snow is a holiday dream for many, whether you live in one of the chilly states that all but guarantees a blanket of powder, or you're a West Coast kid who has only seen a snowman on TV. But which parts of the country are getting the Christmas-postcard weather this year?
Who will see a white #Christmas? Find out on @AMHQ! https://t.co/dzGPsRS4Jv #AMHQ #snow #travel pic.twitter.com/0m96YDj9s8— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) December 21, 2015
According to The Weather Channel, the official weather forecasters' definition of a white Christmas is one that has "at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning." Sadly, it looks as if most Americans are out of luck this year.
The Weather Channel has predicted that on December 25 it's likely that less than half the of the U.S. will be experiencing a snowy holiday. If you're opening presents on the East Coast (excluding the northern tip of Maine), it looks like your Christmas will be snow-free. Much of the Midwest will likewise be green rather than white. But for residents of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, as well as parts of Oregon, California, Nevada, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, post-present sledding is a very big possibility.
Of course, there are upsides to skipping snow on Christmas Day. Less time shoveling means more time to enjoy with family, and clear skies keep roads safe to run out and grab that extra can of cranberry sauce. But if you really miss the wintry experience, there's always that classic film.
