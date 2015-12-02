Most jarring of all, two more porn performers, Amber Rayne and Kora Peters, have come forward with their own stories of being violated by Deen. Rayne recalls that during a scene, Deen punched her in the face twice and performed anal sex so aggressive that she required stitches afterward; Peters recounts being anally raped by Deen during another shoot. "The crew all high-fived him and told him what a great job he did getting an anal scene for the price of a boy/girl scene," she told The Daily Beast.
Over the weekend, porn performer, co-owner of porn platform TrenchcoatX, and past Refinery29 columnist Stoya took to Twitter to accuse her ex, porn performer James Deen, of raping her.
That thing where you log in to the internet for a second and see people idolizing the guy who raped you as a feminist. That thing sucks.— Stoya (@stoya) November 28, 2015
James Deen held me down and fucked me while I said no, stop, used my safeword. I just can't nod and smile when people bring him up anymore.— Stoya (@stoya) November 28, 2015
The tweets have undercut Deen's reputation as the sensitive, respectful antidote to macho male porn-performer stereotypes; while he's shied away from the label "feminist," he has been called both "the thinking girl's porn star" and "the Ryan Gosling of porn." Now, social media users are expressing their support for Stoya by stressing that nonconsensual sexual activity is always sexual assault, regardless of other professional or personal choices of the person on whom it's imposed — and that "nice guys" can be rapists, too.
No means no. No matter what job you do. No matter if he's your partner. No matter how many times you've said yes. #solidaritywithstoya— Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) November 29, 2015
Good-looking guys can be rapists. Popular guys can be rapists. Guys considered to be feminists can be rapists. #solidaritywithstoya— Gareth Watkins (@GarethLWatkins) November 29, 2015
Today and every day, I BELIEVE WOMEN. Thank you to @Stoya for her bravery in coming forward. https://t.co/ZvULJN8HGx— ameliamagritte (@xoamelia) November 28, 2015
I want to assure my friends, fans and colleagues that these allegations are both false and defamatory— James Deen (@JamesDeen) November 30, 2015
I respect women and I know and respect limits both professionally and privately— James Deen (@JamesDeen) November 30, 2015