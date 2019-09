Backlash against James Deen in the wake of Stoya's accusation that he raped her continues as allegations against him accumulate. The Daily Beast reports that on Monday, Deen resigned as chairperson of the Adult Performer Advocacy Committee ’s board of directors, and pornography studios Kink.com and Evil Angel announced that they were cutting professional ties with the performer. Porn performer Tasha Reign shared her decision to replace Deen in an upcoming production, telling The Daily Beast, "I’ve done tons of scenes with him, I’ve hung out with him, and I really like him…but I am a feminist before I am a model or pornographer."Most jarring of all, two more porn performers, Amber Rayne and Kora Peters, have come forward with their own stories of being violated by Deen. Rayne recalls that during a scene, Deen punched her in the face twice and performed anal sex so aggressive that she required stitches afterward; Peters recounts being anally raped by Deen during another shoot. "The crew all high-fived him and told him what a great job he did getting an anal scene for the price of a boy/girl scene," she told The Daily Beast.