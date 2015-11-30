Kaley Cuoco Celebrated Her 30th Birthday In True Animal-Lover Style

Kaley Cuoco's pals clearly know her really well. When it came to celebrating The Big Bang Theory star's 30th birthday, her crew knew just what to do.
The newly single actress, who turns 30 today, is an avid animal-lover and activist. Over the weekend, she posted Instagram snaps revealing that her birthday festivities were a surprise to her, though the actual destination isn't so shocking. Where else would she rather go than a wildlife sanctuary?
Sure enough, Cuoco and her sister Briana, whose birthday was Sunday, rang in their respective big days with a group excursion to the Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation in Mexico. Judging by the photos Kaley shared, she was just a little bit overjoyed.
Here's what went down at the sanctuary.
And here's where the group of gals got really wild. Let the dirty 30s begin!
OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/REX Shutterstock.
