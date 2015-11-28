This A-List Actor Loves Pricey Shoes As Much As Carrie Bradshaw

Despite what tired stereotypes insist, women aren't the only ones who splurge on shoes — even musclebound tough guys melt for their favorite kicks.
A tour of rapper-turned-action heartthrob Mark Wahlberg's closet flips the gender trope script, GQ reports. A confirmed sneakerhead, Marky Mark has amassed his own personal Foot Locker of 137 publicly available, limited-edition, and unreleased lace-ups.
Wahlberg recently recruited sneaker valuation startup Campless to appraise his shoe closet and the final tally was more than a lot of us make in a year. Campless determined Wahlberg owns over $100,000 worth of sneakers, with his most valuable three pairs — all specialty Air Jordans — priced at $40,000 alone.
While Wahlberg's sneakers are nothing to sniff at, his selection is paltry compared to one of Hollywood's biggest shoe lovers. During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2013, Celine Dion revealed she's bought more than 3,000 heels, flats, and everything in-between. With a closet that huge, she might even own more sneakers than Sneaker King Wahlberg himself.
