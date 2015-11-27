Many a four-legged friend spent Thursday figuring out how to snatch a turkey off the table, but there were some dogs actually earning their keep at the National Dog Show. Somehow, we doubt Charlie the Skye terrier, who took home Best in Show, will have to do much begging this weekend.
Technically speaking, the 4-and-a-half-year-old, whose full name is GCH CH Cragsmoor Goodtime Charlie, actually earned his new title on November 15, but NBC just aired the show on Thanksgiving. The terrier faced 1,700 other purebred dogs in the competition, held by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. He has a total of 79 Best in Show wins under his collar and placed second in this year's Westminster Dog Show, according to People.
In case seeing Charlie's mug all over the internet inspires you to shop for your own version, here's what the American Kennel Club has to say about the breed: Their temperament is "calmer than many of the terrier breeds; they are introspective but not submissive." They're of medium size and medium energy and their personality is "plucky but dignified, calm but sometimes stubborn; famously loyal and devoted."
Enjoy some pics of Charlie and his fierce (fiercely cute) rivals.
