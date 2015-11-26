Jamie Foxx's Diva Daughter Annalise Needs To Be In Our Squad

Fact: It's pretty damn good to be Jamie Foxx's daughter. No, not just because you get to hang out on the Annie set or listen to "Blame It" as much as you like.
The Oscar-winning actor's older daughter, Corinne Bishop, has just been named Miss Golden Globe, an honor that's been held by Dakota Johnson, Rumer Willis, Laura Dern, and, randomly, Freddie Prinze, Jr.
It's Foxx's younger daughter, 7-year-old Annalise Bishop, who sounds like the real star in the family, though. The proud dad, whose real name is Eric Bishop, shared a hilarious story about his little girl, whom you may remember from this year's Grammys, on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"She's 7," Foxx told Ellen DeGeneres. "She's totally different, though. She want it all. Like, we had to drive into L.A., and I said, 'Which car do you want to take?' And she said, 'I want the Rolls-Royce with the top back.'
"So we get in the Rolls-Royce. She's riding with her shades on, with the top back. We had to go to the Soho House, and I said, 'Annalise we can't ride up in there in the Soho House; it's too much. We should be riding in a Prius, giving back to green, or doing something charitable because it's L.A.!'
"I said I have to put the top up, and she almost starts crying, like, 'They're not going to be able to see me, Dad!' And I'm like, 'It's all good. Once we pull into valet, then I'll put it up.' So we pull up in the valet with this big boat, and everybody's looking like, 'Who's this dude?' Trippin'. And she yells out, 'Jamie Foxx in the house! Jamie Foxx in the house! What up!'"
Okay, we need to hang with this kid. For further proof, check out this sassy snap Foxx took.
Watch the interview with DeGeneres below. Annalise, call us.
