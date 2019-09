Whether you’re traveling to join your famjam for Thanksgiving or staying put and partying, we thought you’d like some fresh tunes to vibe on over the long holiday weekend. Listen to this mix of our favorite indie-fave pop/rock bands of 2015 (so far – there’s still, like, a month left for more amazing music to drop).All pulled from new releases in 2015 or forthcoming releases due early 2016, let this be a pleasant distraction while you wind down for a food coma – or let it wind you up to go out for seconds.Brooklyn’s own Chairlift recently released this vid for their new single, “ Ch-Ching! ” off the new full-length, Moth, due out January 2016. Frontwoman Caroline Polachek introduces yet another a new persona following up her solo stint as Ramona Lisa for 2014’s Arcadia . We dig Caroline’s style, which is truly her own (her best piece of style advice? "Good posture." ), but what’s really impressive is the way she sings, pulling glottal stops as if her throat had built-in autotune.