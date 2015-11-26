Whether you’re traveling to join your famjam for Thanksgiving or staying put and partying, we thought you’d like some fresh tunes to vibe on over the long holiday weekend. Listen to this mix of our favorite indie-fave pop/rock bands of 2015 (so far – there’s still, like, a month left for more amazing music to drop).
All pulled from new releases in 2015 or forthcoming releases due early 2016, let this be a pleasant distraction while you wind down for a food coma – or let it wind you up to go out for seconds.
TRACK 1 : "Ch-Ching!" by Chairlift
Brooklyn’s own Chairlift recently released this vid for their new single, “Ch-Ching!” off the new full-length, Moth, due out January 2016. Frontwoman Caroline Polachek introduces yet another a new persona following up her solo stint as Ramona Lisa for 2014’s Arcadia. We dig Caroline’s style, which is truly her own (her best piece of style advice? "Good posture." ), but what’s really impressive is the way she sings, pulling glottal stops as if her throat had built-in autotune.
All pulled from new releases in 2015 or forthcoming releases due early 2016, let this be a pleasant distraction while you wind down for a food coma – or let it wind you up to go out for seconds.
TRACK 1 : "Ch-Ching!" by Chairlift
Brooklyn’s own Chairlift recently released this vid for their new single, “Ch-Ching!” off the new full-length, Moth, due out January 2016. Frontwoman Caroline Polachek introduces yet another a new persona following up her solo stint as Ramona Lisa for 2014’s Arcadia. We dig Caroline’s style, which is truly her own (her best piece of style advice? "Good posture." ), but what’s really impressive is the way she sings, pulling glottal stops as if her throat had built-in autotune.
Advertisement
TRACK 2: "Hermits on Holiday" by DRINKS
DRINKS is Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon and California psych-rocker Tim Presley of White Fence. This dreamy duo happened when the two established musicians became neighbors in Los Angeles. Their poppy take on acid rock is first heard on 2015’s Hermits On Holiday, which is the perfect balance of danceable pop structure and stoner jamming.
TRACK 3: "Back, Baby" by Jessica Pratt
Jessica Pratt’s soft stunner On Your Own Love Again (2015) is a natural segue from DRINKS since its maler half, Tim Presley, was partly responsible for launching this babely San Franciscan’s music career. (Her first album was released on Presley’s own label.) Also, you’ve never heard a finer breakup album, if you want to call it that. "Back, Baby" is beautiful, relatable, and almost too catchy.
TRACK 4: "I Hear Voices" by Sunflower Bean
Sunflower Bean is part-fronted by Saint Laurent model and Hedi Semaine muse Julia Cummings, who, on top of her youthful rockstar vibe and legs for days, might have the best ‘brows in the biz. The band’s debut full-length is expected next year. For now, they’ve treated us to the "I Hear Voices / Stalker" 7", out now via Fat Possum.
TRACK 5: "A Beautiful Woman" by Deradoorian
We thought we had first heard of Deradoorian from Vogue.com last summer, when we instantly fell for her primal rhythms. Turns out we already knew Angel Deradoorian from another indie favorite, the Dirty Projectors – Angel used to be part-responsible for the band’s mindblowing cacophonic harmonies. The Expanding Flower Planet (2015) puts an energetic spin on avant-garde pop.
Advertisement