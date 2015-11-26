The Mourning Moon Is Here & It's Stunning

That thing up in the sky tonight is a Mourning Moon. It's the last full moon before the Winter Solstice and, in Pagan culture, typically a time for reflection and letting go.
Also known as the Frog Moon, the Snow Moon, and The Moon When Deer Shed Antlers in some Native American Cultures, the Mourning Moon is a time for new beginnings.
It’s sort of like a New Year’s resolution but in reverse, and without the massive hangover to boot. The moon is also in Gemini, which makes this a great time for cooperation.
(Maybe say something nice to your family on Thanksgiving eve.)
The moon’s peak is at 5:44 EST, which has already passed, but there’s still time to get great shots.
"The rise of the 'mourning moon' symbolizes a time to reflect on the year and make personal changes by letting go of the past. If there are fears or emotions that are weighing you down, send them off as the moon rises Wednesday evening" #moon #mourningmoon #beautiful #vscofl #todaywasrough #thismadeitbetter #terraceia #picturedoesntdoitjustice #gooutside #lookup
We pulled some of the best pictures from around the Internet to show you what the moon looks like if you can’t make it outside.
What will you give up thinking about at this Mourning Moon?
