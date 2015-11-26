Story from Pop Culture

The Mourning Moon Is Here & It's Stunning

Michael Hafford
That thing up in the sky tonight is a Mourning Moon. It's the last full moon before the Winter Solstice and, in Pagan culture, typically a time for reflection and letting go.

#fullmoon over #Westbaydoha #TheMoon #mourningmoon #beavermoon

A photo posted by Victoria Ferraris (@victoriaferraris) on


Also known as the Frog Moon, the Snow Moon, and The Moon When Deer Shed Antlers in some Native American Cultures, the Mourning Moon is a time for new beginnings.

Full Moon over Potomac Creek #virginia #fullmoon #moon

A photo posted by Matthew Hartwig (@matthew.minion) on


It’s sort of like a New Year’s resolution but in reverse, and without the massive hangover to boot. The moon is also in Gemini, which makes this a great time for cooperation.

Advertisement

#moon over #manhattan #newyork #nightlights #newyorkskyline #newyork_instagram

A photo posted by vib (@vib767) on


(Maybe say something nice to your family on Thanksgiving eve.)

#mourningmoon #fullmoomtomorrow #soexcited #newbeginnings #donewiththepast

A photo posted by ⓚⓔⓡⓡⓘ (@__call_me_ker__) on


The moon’s peak is at 5:44 EST, which has already passed, but there’s still time to get great shots.


We pulled some of the best pictures from around the Internet to show you what the moon looks like if you can’t make it outside.

#fullmoon #mourningmoon #november #sky #nightsky #romantic_darkness #transfer_visions #sky_brilliance

A photo posted by Stacy (@photosbyssherwood) on


What will you give up thinking about at this Mourning Moon?
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture