You mention the idea of the moral compass, and the idea that we always want to feel we’re in the right. In the film, the police officers you talk to continuously say, “We didn’t know, we were told it was safe. We didn’t know it would kill people.” It just seems to defy common sense. How much of the police approach is wishful thinking?

"I hope that most people, when they watch the film, [see that] although we are sympathetic to police, they still have culpability. We still want to say police departments were naive. They jumped in headfirst, and despite the mass amount of public strife we’ve had with these weapons, they still continue to trust the company’s singular message in a lot of departments. The ones that don’t trust that message anymore unfortunately don’t trust it oftentimes, because they’ve had their own bad results."



"[Taser International] as a weapons manufacturer is a war profiteer. It’s in their interests to convince police departments that the company is on the side of police departments, and the community is only out there trying to question everything they do. And a lot of officers, that connects with them personally because a lot them feel like the community really doesn’t understand their job. And instead of trying to deepen the divide that exists between police departments and the community they serve, what we need to be doing is having more dialogue in those communities, and kicking Taser International out of that dialogue."



Taser International has done everything they can to avoid saying the weapon is dangerous in their safety warnings. At what point do they have to buckle and say, okay, it’s unsafe?

"They won’t have to. And that’s the brilliance — or the evil genius —way that they do the training. They have consistently, each time they’ve added something to this training, given the caveats of, 'The only reason we’re doing this is because greedy lawyers want to sue us and they want to sue you.' From a practical perspective, I understand why they don’t want to recommend time restrictions for departments writing their own policies, and why they distance themselves from the policies. They don’t want to lump themselves in with officers who then would go out and misuse the weapon."



"But what is nefarious, what is malicious about it, is basically refusing to acknowledge in training that the warnings are there for a reason. A real reason, which is that in certain scenarios, people can be injured or killed. They’re so flippant about that, that for the officers it deepens the emotional connection that they have to the company. They basically do whatever they can to cover themselves in the warnings and in the liability now while at the same time being flippant about those warnings. Which puts all the liability on the police department. These officers don’t even realize the trick that’s been played on them."



Do you think that Tasers can be made more safe, or do we need to just accept that there is probably no such thing as a ‘safe’ weapon that can incapacitate someone without causing them harm?

"I am not a use of force expert, and I didn’t want to make a film that was strictly a use of force debate about how to use these weapons. In a lot of ways, it minimizes the broader issues at play. For one, our societal inclination to just assume that technology will solve all of our complicated problems. They offered this very simple solution to a very complicated problem of police brutality, and revolutionized how officers did their jobs, without ever considering the hypothetical downside of doing that. I didn’t want to then offer a solution that said, well, take all these Tasers off the streets, because for 15 years, this has been the go-to weapon for police officers. If they are, overnight, retrained on how to do something differently, then it could have its own subset of dangerous hypotheticals. So that would be mirroring the mistake the company made."



"There’s not, unfortunately, a very simple solution to what to do about Tasers and how to use them, other than making officers aware of the real consequences of the weapon and the decisions that the executives of the company made. That is what we can do, just get everybody on the same page about who and what they’re dealing with."



As long as police departments are using these weapons, what is the best way to ensure safety?

"Number one, the regulatory system is all backwards for Tasers. We specifically don’t try to regulate businesses that are making more or less normal products, because we want to inspire ingenuity. Most people are making toys and stuff, they’re not making electric weapons. The problem is that Taser falls under that umbrella. It’s the only thing of its category, an electric weapons that isn’t really considered a weapon. And nobody can really test it, so nobody really knows what limits or standards to put on it."



"What that means is that in order to change the behavior somebody’s going to die, or somebody’s going to get hurt. And then a department or the company itself— this is why they started the warnings— is going to get sued. Maybe they lose, but that person is still hurt or dead."



"The best way to fix that element of it is to remove the connective tissue between officers who are paid by Taser International to train other officers. That the company has such control over its message in training is dangerous. You can do that by having good citizen review boards, and by having other experts in use of force policy and other experts who can explain, here’s the independent party version of understanding what you’re dealing with. Because the company, again, is a weapons manufacturer. They have a vested interest in encouraging use."



