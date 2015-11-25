Ellen Sends Sophia Grace & Rosie To The AMAs, Cuteness Ensues

Ellen sent adorable reporting duo Sophia Grace and Rosie to the red carpet of the AMAs and gave them a bunch of candy. You’ll definitely believe what happens next.
The pair quizzed stars like One Direction, Five Seconds of Summer, Meghan Trainor, Gigi Hadid, and Luke Bryan. Reactions were universally enthusiastic.
Liam Payne of One Direction said, “Girls are smelly.” Controversial.
Bryan sang a few bars of “I Can’t Feel My Face,” which is maybe a weird thing to sing to two pre-teens but whatever!
Other highlights include Pentatonix making up a pretty good song about Ellen, Carrie Underwood jokingly insinuating that hockey player husband Mike Fisher would beat up Shawn Mendes, and an incredible freakout about Meghan Trainor that ended in Snapchat.
Check out the video for lots of candy, crushes, and other cuteness.
It’s worth noting that, having done some red carpet interviews, these two probably get the best stuff out of anyone. Maybe the job really should just be given to delightful British children.
