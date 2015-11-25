This Is The Perfect Response To Anti-Choice Laws

Admitting privileges aren’t required for procedures way more dangerous than abortions. Isn’t that interesting...

“Wisconsin appears to be indifferent to complications of any other outpatient procedures, even when they are far more likely to produce complications than abortions are.” This brings up two issues. First, as Judge Posner points to in his decision, studies show that abortion is an extremely safe procedure. The rate for complications in under 1%, and the rate for complications severe enough to require hospital admission is one-twentieth of 1%.



Maybe these lawmakers are just being really, really, really cautious? Maybe there is a high rate of hypochondria in the states that have passed laws demanding these requirements? Not so. It turns out that admitting privileges are not required for procedures that are way more dangerous than abortion and send way more people to the hospital. Colonoscopies, for instance, cause complications that require hospitalization at a rate four times greater than first-trimester abortions. And yet, inexplicably, doctors are not required to obtain admitting privileges to perform those.



It’s fascinating that you claim to want to protect women’s health because you’re actually putting them at risk.

“What makes no sense is to abridge the constitutional right to an abortion on the basis of spurious contentions regarding women’s health – and the abridgment challenged in this case would actually endanger women’s health.” But worse than being medically unnecessary, laws like these actually put women at risk. By forcing clinics to shut down, they make it harder for women to access safe, legal, and affordable abortions. If only a limited amount of facilities remain open, there will be waiting lists, which will delay women’s access to abortion. The earlier an abortion is performed, the safer it is.



You guys are really transparent. At least try harder.

“Opponents of abortion reveal their true objectives when they procure legislation limited to a medical procedure — abortion — that rarely produces a medical emergency.” I think that speaks for itself.