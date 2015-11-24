The same folks that brought us those mesmerizing "hair and makeup looks over the decades" videos are now moving on to body art. Just yesterday, Cut Video released a short displaying tattoo trends from the past 100 years. And, no, we're not talking about temporary tattoos.
When the star of the film, Casey Lubin, saw an ad seeking out someone willing to get 11 tattoos in one week, her first reaction was, naturally, "What? That sounds crazy." But, once she found out more details behind the project and realized it was a chance to have "history on her body," she jumped at the opportunity, she says in the video.
With the help of tattoo artist Clae Welch, Lubin got permanently inked with 11 different tattoos, each design representing the style of an iconic tattoo artist from a specific decade. The 1910s creation includes a beautiful, Charlie Wagner-inspired flower. For the 1920s, Lubin received an Amund Dietzel-esque portrait. Fast-forward to 2010, and the attention to detail is obvious with an intense, Nikko Hurtado-style design.
Whether you're a tattoo fanatic or not, the video is an intriguing look at the ink trends of yesteryear — and it gives some much-needed credit to the talent and work that goes into creating body art. We also love this parting message from Lubin: "I think it's great that we can use our body as a canvas, and it's really cool that you can make art a part of your body. If your body's your temple, then you should be able to decorate it the way you want — right?"
Advertisement