"Obviously I think everyone can relate to having a shitty experience in a relationship," Hunter says. "I’ve definitely had some weird ones. Especially being in entertainment, sometimes I've gone to what I think is a meeting and the guy is trying to make it a date. That's just the worst thing ever. I brought a pitch document for a show with my friend and we went to talk to this producer and he shows up with this friend. Like, is this your producer partner? No, it's just an ambush double date."

