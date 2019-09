That's a common theme throughout all of Hunter's work. Be who are you, and don't think twice about the haters — and bite them (literally, in the case of Wolfgirl) if they get in your way."[Wednesday Addams] is an outsider who isn't trying to fit in and has a clear and powerful point of view on the world," Hunter says. "That's such a great role model. To be self possessed in spite of the people who think you might be different or weird. Maybe she’s a homicidal maniac and all that other stuff, but at the core she's a strong fearless woman."Of course, that doesn't mean Hunter can't embody the every girl — just watch " Backseat Bitche s," in which Hunter and Jessica Lowe characterize the most annoying of Los Angeles "basic bitches," and make them lovable. Or, in Refinery29's own show Sh*tty Boyfriends , where Hunter is a serial dating cartoonist, just looking for love — and definitely not finding it.