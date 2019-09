Tonight's episode of The Voice determines who will make the Top 10. The stakes are getting real, people!This week, the contestants' families were in town to join them in rehearsals, offer support, and tell really embarrassing childhood stories in front of the coaches. (You can practically picture the younger contestants begging: "Mom, please don't humiliate me in front of Gwen Stefani. Please.")I think having their loved ones around lifted all the contestants' spirits, though, because everyone outperformed themselves this evening. The enhanced production value (fancy colored lights, wind machines), as well as the live instrumentals and backup singers also polished the performances nicely. And I loved all the creative pop covers: Gaga, Mandy Moore, T-Swift, Jessie J, and Robyn.The top performers tonight? It's a tie between Amy Vachal and Madi Davis. And Jordan Smith. Also, Jeffery Austin.Isn't this stern, decisive judgment totally helpful? We'll just have to wait for America to make the hard call during the live eliminations tomorrow tonight!