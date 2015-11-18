Emotions were running high tonight during tense live elimination rounds on The Voice. Nine of the eleven remaining contestants were saved by America's votes, tallied up since last night, while the unlucky remaining two had to battle it out.
The night also featured some fun group performances from Team Pharrell and Team Blake — both of which were lovely. But what we really wanted to see was Gwen's reaction face as her boo belted out the sweet lyrics of Bill Withers' "Lean On Me."
The obvious truth is that these live results shows could literally be done in 15 minutes. But it wouldn't be a hit competition show without a trepidation-filled hour of hold-your-breath moments and dramatic saves.
Unfortunately, that also means we get some eye-roll-worthy moments. "Nice shades," Carson told Pharrell, who replied "Thank you, they're from my good friends over at Céline." Shameless! I could do without those dating show-style questions from Carson to the contestants, too — they just seem like a forced addition to an already tense night. In an otherwise very genuine show, the pre-rehearsed answers come off wooden. Anyway, on to the night's results...
First off, pat yourself on the back, America. You saved:
1. Jordan Smith — Team Adam
2. Jeffery Austin — Team Gwen
3. Emily Ann Roberts — Team Blake
4. Madi Davis— Team Pharrell
5. Braiden Sunshine — Team Gwen
6. Barrett Baber — Team Blake
7. Amy Vachal — Team Adam
8. Evan McKeel — Team Pharrell
9. Zach Seabaugh — Team Blake
Secondly, SHAME on you America! You put Mark Hood and Korin Bukowski at risk. The two battled it out, with Hood singing Stevie Wonders' "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours" with attitude, and Bukowski cooing "Don't Know Why" by Norah Jones. Both performances proved the pair deserve to be here.
Sadly, Twitter could only instant-save one of them. Korin made the cut, while Hood was sent home. Noooo! Hood was one of my favorites, for both his unique sound and infectious energy. Goodbye Mark, you are wonderfully talented, soulful, and sexy, and we love you.
But like Pharrell said, Hood's got a future in music with or without The Voice.
