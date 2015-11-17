

3. Mark Hood — Team Pharrell

Song: "Against All Odds" by Phil Collins

Performance: Pharrell can sleep easy: He made the right choice saving Hood. The soulful Chicago singer did a stirring rendition of the classic 1984 soft-rock power ballad. Still on of my favorites.



4. Emily Ann Roberts — Team Blake

Song: "Blame It On Your Heart " by Patti Loveless

Performance: Roberts soared to No. 2 on the iTunes country charts after last week's performance of "In the Garden." The gal proved again that she belongs with the likes of Carrie Underwood. Whether or not she wins — and I'm doubtful she will — the teenager definitely has a career in country music waiting for her.



5. Korin Bukowski — Team Gwen

Song: "Titanium" by Sia

Performance: Killer. So good. The song is something of quirky Bukowski's personal anthem, and you could tell the lyrics resonated with her. And we're not saying the blond hair Gwen told her to get has anything to do with it, but Korin seemed to have some extra oomph tonight.

