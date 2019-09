The top 12 contestants on The Voice gave us a night of unforgettable performances to kick off the second week of the live playoffs —with the remaining members from Teams Gwen, Adam, Pharrell and Blake all giving us their best yet.At this point in the competition, the caliber of the performances makes it feel like any one of the singers could walk off the stage and into a record deal. And there's still an awesome variety of musical styles left, from soulful to rock 'n' roll.But my favorite part about tonight was the song selection. There were a handful of nostalgic hits, from Jewel to Phil Collins, and it was so much fun to hear what these fresh young artists could do with those throwbacks.The best of the evening? I'd say it was a draw between Amy Vachal's Drake cover and Madi Davis' take on "Who Will Save Your Soul." Oh, and the lovebirds kept it pretty tame tonight — save for a couple hilariously awkward moments, courtesy of Blake.