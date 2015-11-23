This Life-Size Bride & Groom Wedding Cake Is Startlingly Realistic

Happy wedding day to us!!!Bride and groom lifesize cakes... I am exhausted!!3 days was NOT enough time haha!Posted by Tasty Cakes on Saturday, November 14, 2015
If you thought your wedding cake was original, think again. An amateur baker in Britain DIY'd her own wedding cake — and it's a life-size replica of her and her groom.
When Lara Mason, who famously baked a life-size cake that looked like Prince George, was planning her November 14 wedding, she naturally decided to make use of her own talents. She made a 309-pound buttercream wedding cake that looks just like her and her hubby for their nuptials. Why? Because a boring regular cake just won't do for the baker who created this:
"I am getting a name for myself as the lady who makes the life-size people cakes, I couldn’t have a three-tier ivory cake with roses,” Mason told BuzzFeed Life.
Mason, who goes by Tasty Cakes on social media, won the gold prize at Birmingham's Cake International show for her life-size Prince George cake. She's also made life-size cakes of Katniss Everdeen and Captain Jack Sparrow.
While those celebrity cakes were impressive, this cake definitely takes it to the next level. Maybe because it is startlingly identical to the couple.
It's FAR from perfect, but with a wedding to plan, a job to go to, interviews and so much more craziness... getting this...Posted by Tasty Cakes on Monday, November 16, 2015
It took 20 hours over the course of three days to make this buttercream wonder. Mason told BuzzFeed that most of the time was dedicated to sculpting the faces. Mason also added a "marriage survival kit" on her cake-husband that includes two cans of Coors Light.
So, how did the guests handle the cake's unveiling? Apparently, they weren't even slightly fazed.
“I caught one of my husband’s friends biting my nose at one point," Mason said.
Could life-size buttercream couples become a new wedding-cake trend? Depends on whether or not you're comfortable with all your guests biting off your nose.
