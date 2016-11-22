Just a brief sample of the lyrics reflects how thoroughly the ballad shamed bundling enthusiasts far and wide: "To describe a bundling maid; / She’ll sometimes say when she lies down, / She can’t be cumber’d with a gown, / And that the weather is so warm, / To take it off can be no harm." Translation: That sweet girl who let you share her bed is nothing but a man-eater in a bonnet, and she'll seduce you the moment the candle goes out. The same song continued with a not-so-kindly allusion to what would follow: "I leave for others to relate, / How long she’ll keep her virgin state."



This started a bit of a trend, and more songs and poems emerged to put bundling on blast. Which means Ledger's character experienced bundling toward the very end of its reign here. It's also worth noting that one of the last places in the country where bundling was a known practice was Cape Cod; we're inclined to blame this on an overcrowded timeshare.



So there you go: In a truly flattering turn of events, critics of bundling believed women to be manipulative and flat-out liars about their modesty, even in cases where the man was the one who needed a place to stay. Nothing like some early-American slut-shaming to put your parents’ seemingly old-school one-to-a-bed policy in perspective.