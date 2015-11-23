Brooklyn Decker Shares Adorable Baby Photo

Mom's an actress and model, Dad's a former tennis champ, and so far, Baby Roddick's totally into, um, snoozing. Obviously, it's adorable.
Little Hank Roddick made his Instagram debut yesterday. Brooklyn Decker, who gave birth on September 30, shared a precious selfie which shows the little guy catching some shut-eye on her chest. Hank's dad is, of course, tennis star Andy Roddick.
Don't you just love the mother-and-son matching gray ensembles? Don't you wish that you, too, had a denim couch for Sunday lounging? Can't you just imagine how sleepy Hank will be once he starts in on tennis drills and epic Grace and Frankie marathons?
Sigh. We can almost smell that sweet baby-head scent.
OPENER IMAGE: Picture Perfect/REX Shutterstock.
