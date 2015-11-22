Stop everything: We really, really, really, really, really, really like Carly Rae Jepsen's new song. Technically, though, it's not a new song.



Just in time for the holiday season, the Canadian crooner has released a cover of Wham!'s beloved 1984 hit, "Last Christmas." Like the original, it's very emotional. Unlike the original, it's got a heavy sax accompaniment and less sweet '80s synth.



Will the girl who gave us "Call Me Maybe" be able to take over for George Michael? Perhaps. We're still sweet on the OG version, but Jepsen's take will no doubt end up on our holiday party playlist anyway. And if she's open to covering other Christmas classics, we're happy to offer a few suggestions. "Fairytale of New York" never gets old, and neither does "Christmas Wrapping," by The Waitresses. Go forth, CRJ.

